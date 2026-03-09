Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Wingstop (WING) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Wingstop (NasdaqGS:WING) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.51% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Wingstop is $333.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $198.29 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.51% from its latest reported closing price of $224.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wingstop is 582MM, a decrease of 16.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an decrease of 395 owner(s) or 39.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WING is 0.23%, an increase of 27.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.05% to 36,645K shares. The put/call ratio of WING is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,111K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 50.00% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,595K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,406K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing an increase of 32.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 46.11% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,127K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing a decrease of 26.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 1,000K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 6.90% over the last quarter.

