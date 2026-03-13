Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Waste Management (WM) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.38% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Waste Management is $256.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $199.59 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.38% from its latest reported closing price of $238.45 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Waste Management is 22,850MM, a decrease of 9.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an decrease of 466 owner(s) or 15.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WM is 0.32%, an increase of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.77% to 333,320K shares. The put/call ratio of WM is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 28,934K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,993K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,876K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,684K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,668K shares , representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 5,277K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,613K shares , representing a decrease of 6.37%.

Norges Bank holds 4,656K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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