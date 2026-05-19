Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Tyra Biosciences (NasdaqGS:TYRA) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.23% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tyra Biosciences is $51.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 52.23% from its latest reported closing price of $33.77 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Tyra Biosciences is 21MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyra Biosciences. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 24.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYRA is 1.13%, an increase of 63.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.03% to 66,657K shares. The put/call ratio of TYRA is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 12,199K shares representing 20.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 4,056K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,891K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares , representing an increase of 24.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYRA by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Alta Partners Management Company holds 3,823K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,581K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares , representing an increase of 42.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYRA by 204.91% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.