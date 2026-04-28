Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Rush Enterprises (NasdaqGS:RUSHB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.36% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises is $81.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.24 to a high of $88.93. The average price target represents an increase of 4.36% from its latest reported closing price of $78.46 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Rush Enterprises is 7,747MM, an increase of 4.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises. This is an decrease of 140 owner(s) or 51.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHB is 0.04%, an increase of 27.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.62% to 6,631K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,074K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 541K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 362K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 328K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 7.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 169K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 28.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 35.79% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.