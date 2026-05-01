Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Rubrik (RBRK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.42% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Rubrik is $86.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.42% from its latest reported closing price of $53.18 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Rubrik is 1,317MM, an increase of 0.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubrik. This is an decrease of 221 owner(s) or 30.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBRK is 0.40%, an increase of 18.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 117,162K shares. The put/call ratio of RBRK is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 7,064K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,948K shares , representing an increase of 29.96%.

Norges Bank holds 4,523K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,830K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,569K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,326K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares , representing an increase of 51.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 41.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,529K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 3.43% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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