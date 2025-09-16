Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Prudential Financial (PRU) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.00% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial is $117.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.00% from its latest reported closing price of $105.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial is 55,216MM, a decrease of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,054 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRU is 0.17%, an increase of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 235,341K shares. The put/call ratio of PRU is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,398K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,171K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 12.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,048K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,836K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,402K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,239K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 53.75% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,813K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,624K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 10.03% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 4,466K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,459K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.