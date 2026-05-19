Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Oklo (OKLO) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.27% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Oklo is $94.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 69.27% from its latest reported closing price of $55.84 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Oklo is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oklo. This is an decrease of 125 owner(s) or 15.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKLO is 0.08%, an increase of 44.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.55% to 100,971K shares. The put/call ratio of OKLO is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 8,856K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,823K shares , representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 29.06% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,238K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,082K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,956K shares , representing an increase of 34.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,831K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company.

Defiance ETFs holds 3,643K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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