Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Circle Internet Group (CRCL) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.81% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Circle Internet Group is $154.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 103.81% from its latest reported closing price of $75.94 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Circle Internet Group. This is an increase of 138 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRCL is 0.99%, an increase of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.82% to 93,750K shares. The put/call ratio of CRCL is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 19,001K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,121K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCL by 2.33% over the last quarter.

IDG China Capital Fund III Associates holds 11,027K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,676K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCL by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 8,060K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,534K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCL by 37.82% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,148K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing an increase of 78.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCL by 174.48% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,967K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCL by 39.76% over the last quarter.

