Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Alkermes (ALKS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Alkermes (NasdaqGS:ALKS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.83% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alkermes is $44.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 38.83% from its latest reported closing price of $32.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alkermes is 1,389MM, a decrease of 8.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkermes. This is an decrease of 140 owner(s) or 16.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKS is 0.21%, an increase of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 214,849K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKS is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,012K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,091K shares , representing an increase of 19.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 6.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,822K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,050K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,999K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,238K shares , representing a decrease of 13.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 57.94% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,668K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,293K shares , representing an increase of 5.63%.

American Century Companies holds 5,957K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,397K shares , representing an increase of 26.18%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.