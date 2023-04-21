Wolfe Research Downgrades MeridianLink (MLNK)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) from Peer Perform to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MeridianLink is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.67% from its latest reported closing price of $15.09.

The projected annual revenue for MeridianLink is $312MM, an increase of 8.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 385K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLNK by 18.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 462K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 300K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 67.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLNK by 168.74% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 105K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLNK by 28.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in MeridianLink. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLNK is 0.19%, a decrease of 43.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.38% to 62,852K shares. The put/call ratio of MLNK is 33.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

MeridianLink Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MeridianLink has remained at the center of the financial institution ecosystem with cloud-based software solutions for more than 20 years. The company supports the digital transformation of financial institutions with its mission-critical software.

