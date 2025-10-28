Wolfden Resources (WLFFF) Price Target Decreased by 50.44% to 0.06

The average one-year price target for Wolfden Resources (OTCPK:WLFFF) has been revised to $0.06 / share. This is a decrease of 50.44% from the prior estimate of $0.12 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.06 to a high of $0.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.77% from the latest reported closing price of $0.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolfden Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLFFF is 0.33%, an increase of 33.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.59% to 2,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 2,000K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLFFF by 33.34% over the last quarter.

