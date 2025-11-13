Wolf Hill Nearly Liquidates $78 Million Shift4 Payments Stake: Is the Stock in Trouble?

Key Points

Wolf Hill Capital Management sold 788,852 shares of Shift4 Payments, cutting position by $78.41 million.

The transaction value equaled 6.72% of 13F reportable AUM.

Wolf Hill's post-sale holding is 10,433 shares, valued at $807,514.

The stock's position is now only 0.07% of AUM, outside the fund's top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Nov. 13, 2025, Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP disclosed a significant sale of Shift4Payments (NYSE:FOUR), reducing its position by 788,852 shares, an estimated $78.41 million change.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 13, 2025, Wolf Hill Capital Management reduced its stake in Shift4 Payments, selling 788,852 shares during the third quarter.

The estimated value of the trade, based on quarterly average pricing, was $73.33 million.

The position was previously 6.0% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter, and now represents 0.07% of AUM.

What else to know

The fund sold the majority of its Shift4 Payments stake, with the holding now accounting for 0.07% of 13F AUM. This sale places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Wolf Hill's top holdings after the filing:

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) : $105.27 million (10.7% of AUM) Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) : $73.56 million (7.5% of AUM) Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) : $71.98 million (7.3% of AUM) Wayfair (NYSE:W) : $70.00 million (7.1% of AUM) SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) : $68.79 million (7.0% of AUM)

As of Nov. 13, 2025, Shift4 Payments shares were priced at $72.26, down 29% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 40 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-13) $72.26 Market capitalization $6.43 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.88 billion Net income (TTM) $194.80 million

Company Snapshot

Shift4 Payments:

Provides integrated payment processing solutions, omni-channel card acceptance, POS systems, mobile wallets, eCommerce platforms, security tools, and business intelligence software.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction processing fees, software subscriptions, and value-added services for merchants.

Serves businesses in hospitality, retail, eCommerce, entertainment venues, and restaurants, targeting merchants seeking secure, scalable payment and commerce solutions.

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce technology, operating at scale with a diversified suite of products for businesses across multiple verticals.

The company leverages proprietary platforms and cloud-based solutions to deliver seamless payment acceptance and value-added software, supporting both physical and digital commerce environments.

Its competitive edge lies in its end-to-end technology stack, robust integrations, and focus on security and operational efficiency for merchants.

Foolish take

Wolf Hill's quick about-face on its Shift4 Payment position doesn't seem to make a lot of sense from a Foolish perspective. After buying the stock two quarters ago, the fund all but sold out of its FOUR position last quarter at a loss.

That said, I am not familiar with the inner workings at Wolf Hill, and they may have had multiple reasons for selling the stock.

As for Shift4 Payments' actual operations, everything appears to be in order. Payment volume and operating cash flow increased by 26% and 21%, respectively, in the company's latest quarter.

Meanwhile, the company remains the No. 1 payment provider for the hospitality and sports & entertainment verticals in the United States. It is also the global leader for luxury and has grown to become the No. 2 player in the U.S. restaurant industry.

Already processing payments in 75 countries and continuing to acquire complementary businesses in its industry, Shift4 Payments is a pretty interesting growth stock trading at just 14 times forward earnings.

Having said that, the payments industry in general is brutally competitive, so there is plenty of risk associated with an investment in the stock.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: The total value of assets a fund must disclose in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Position: The amount of a particular security or investment held by a fund or investor.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually ranked by market value.

Omni-channel: Integrating multiple sales and payment channels—such as in-store, online, and mobile—into a seamless customer experience.

POS systems: Point-of-sale systems; hardware and software used by businesses to process sales transactions.

Value-added services: Additional products or features offered beyond core services to enhance customer value and generate extra revenue.

End-to-end technology stack: A complete set of integrated software and hardware solutions covering all aspects of a business process.

Quarterly average pricing: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used to estimate transaction values.

Verticals: Specific industry sectors or market segments that a company targets with its products or services.

Proprietary platforms: Technology systems or software developed and owned by a company, not licensed from third parties.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nebius Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shift4 Payments. The Motley Fool recommends SharkNinja and Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.