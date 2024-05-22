WOA Redirects Focus, Secures Revised Financial Facilities

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (WOA) has informed that the previously announced $8m NAB Corporate Markets Loan, intended to fund an Oat Milk Manufacturing Plant, is no longer available as the company did not meet the required conditions and has instead prioritized investment in the Buntine Protein® facility. The company has an incomplete MOU for an oat milk factory, contingent on the WA Government’s consent to modify a previously awarded grant. Meanwhile, WOA has confirmed the availability of other financial facilities, which were renewed on 7 February with revised terms.

