WNS Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Capgemini

September 01, 2025 — 04:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Capgemini announced that the shareholders of WNS have approved the acquisition of WNS by Capgemini at the meetings of shareholders held on August 29, 2025. The transaction remains only subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals and other conditions. The closing of the deal is expected to occur by the end of the year.

On July 7, 2025, Capgemini and WNS announced that they had entered into a definitive transaction agreement. The total cash consideration was $3.3 billion, excluding WNS net financial debt.

