WM TECHNOLOGY Earnings Preview: Recent $MAPS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WM TECHNOLOGY ($MAPS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $47,379,000 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

WM TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

WM TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $MAPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS FRANCIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,328 shares for an estimated $127,432 .

. BRIAN CAMIRE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,160 shares for an estimated $71,721 .

. ANTHONY BAY sold 7,576 shares for an estimated $10,304

WM TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of WM TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

