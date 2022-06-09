WM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.66, changing hands as low as $155.75 per share. Waste Management, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WM's low point in its 52 week range is $136.97 per share, with $170.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.86. The WM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

