WLK Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y on Lower Prices

Westlake Corporation WLK logged an adjusted loss of 77 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. The adjusted loss widened 196.2% from a loss of 26 cents a year ago.

Net sales were $2.65 billion, down 6.8% year over year and missing the consensus mark of $2.87 billion by 7.7%. On the commercial side, overall sales volume (excluding plant closures and the ACI acquisition) fell 0.6%, and average sales price declined 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Westlake Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Westlake Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Westlake Corporation Quote

WLK's Q1 Segment Highlights

Performance and Essential Materials (PEM) net sales were $1,659 billion, down 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. It lagged our estimate of $1,823 million. The segment posted a loss from operations of $211 million, wider than the $163 million loss a year ago, as a 3% decline in average sales price was only partly offset by margin benefits from footprint optimization and cost-saving actions.

Within PEM, performance materials net sales slipped primarily due to lower polyethylene and PVC resin pricing and lower PVC resin sales volume tied to footprint optimization. Essential materials net sales were down mainly due to lower chlorine and caustic soda sales volume. PEM margins began improving late in the quarter amid supply chain disruption tied to the Middle East conflict. Management pointed to significantly higher PVC resin and polyethylene sales prices after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, driven by a steepening global cost curve from sharply higher global feedstock and energy prices.

Housing and Infrastructure Products (HIP) net sales were $993 million, essentially flat year over year. The figure missed our estimate of $1,047 million. Income from operations was $56 million, down $92 million, as lower average sales prices and margins, particularly in Pipe & Fittings, and lower sales volume (excluding the ACI acquisition), weighed on results.

Operationally, the quarter reflected a split backdrop. Management highlighted continued strength in infrastructure spending supporting pipe-and-fittings volumes, including demand tied to new data centers, while subdued North American residential construction activity and pricing pressure offset those benefits. Westlake also continues integrating ACI, acquired in January 2026, which management said improved HIP’s exposure to the high-voltage wire and cable market.

WLK's Financials

Net cash used for operating activities was $94 million in the first quarter. Capital expenditures were $209 million, implying a free cash outflow of $303 million for the period. As of March 31, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and fixed-income investments totaled $2.5 billion, while total debt was $5.6 billion.

Westlake’s 2026 Outlook

Westlake updated its 2026 view for HIP, saying revenue and EBITDA margin are now expected to be at the lower ends of its previously communicated ranges of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion of sales and a 19% to 21% EBITDA margin. The company attributed the shift to slower residential construction activity in North America and rising costs tied to the Middle East conflict.

Management also emphasized that, in addition to the pricing and margin benefits of a steeper global cost curve, it anticipates further earnings improvement in the coming quarters as it continues executing against the profitability improvement plan.

Beyond near-term pricing and energy dynamics, management continues to lean on its three-pillar profitability improvement plan focused on footprint optimization, cost savings and improved plant reliability. Westlake reiterated that it is targeting a $600 million EBITDA uplift in 2026, and it expects the significant majority of that uplift to benefit the PEM segment.

WLK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR, NioCorp Developments Ltd. NB and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.

Idaho is expected to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, indicating 258.33% year-over-year growth. IDR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NioCorp is expected to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 14. The consensus estimate for NB’s loss per share is pegged at 2 cents, indicating 83.33% year-over-year growth. NB presently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Hawkins is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results on May 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 77 cents. HWKN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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