WLK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.50, changing hands as high as $113.23 per share. Westlake Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLK's low point in its 52 week range is $81.285 per share, with $141.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.69.

