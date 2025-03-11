WLK Introduces New Black Frame Option for Legacy Window Line

Westlake Corporation’s WLK unit, Westlake Royal Building Products, has unveiled a black frame option to its Legacy Collection window line, a part of Westlake Royal Window Solutions. The colors are introduced to keep up with the rising demand for darker window frame options.

With the rise of Modern Farmhouse looks, black and other dark colored shades have had a strong demand in the market. The Legacy Collection with its new shades aims to tap this demand by delivering reliable performance along with a touch of elegance.

The new frames are designed to be black from both inside and outside. These new frame options are available for the Legacy Collection’s 250 Series. The collection features multi-chambered vinyl profiles, an all-welded frame and sash, aluminum sash reinforcement, DP-35 performance levels, an integral nailing fin and dual weather-stripping. Hung, slider and picture window models are also available.



WLK is optimistic about the outlook for its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment, which is supported by the need to boost the supply of residential housing in the United States after more than 15 years of under-building to support population growth and subsequent housing demand.

While global macroeconomic conditions remain tough to begin the year, the Performance and Essential Materials segment is well-positioned to benefit from a future resurgence in global industrial and manufacturing activity. The company's focus for 2025 will be on improving the components of earnings growth that it can control, such as carrying out cost-cutting plans, increasing the value it provides to its customers, ensuring the safety and reliability of its plants, and commercializing new product innovations.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

WLK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and ArcelorMittal MT. While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and MT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.45 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 202.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 167.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed it in one, with an average earnings surprise of 4.11%.

