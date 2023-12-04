Wizz Air Traffic, Capacity, Load Factor Rise In November

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - European ultra-low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L, WZZZY) on Monday reported higher traffic, capacity and load factor for the month of November.

In November 2023, Wizz Air carried 4.76 million passengers, representing a 29.3% increase from 3.68 million passengers in November 2022,

Load factor was 88.4%, up 0.3 percentage points from 88.1% last year.

Capacity was 5.38 million seats, 28.8 percent higher than last year's 4.18 million seats.

The airline said it continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering in November.

