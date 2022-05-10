Wizz Air Signs MoU To Explore Airline Market Development Opportunities In KSA

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding together with the Ministry of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to explore airline market development opportunities. The parties will work together to enable potential investment and operating models to benefit the Saudi Arabian aviation ecosystem, boosting its tourism industry and significantly increasing connectivity.

Wizz Air noted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched a strategic vision to triple passenger traffic in the Kingdom by 2030 as part of the Vision 2030 programme.

