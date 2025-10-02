Wizz Air September Traffic And Load Factor Rise

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc. (WIZZ.L) said that it carried 6.27 million passengers in the month of September 2025, up 8.8 percent from the 5.76 million passengers flown in the same period last year.

Capacity for the month climbed 7.6 percent to 6.75 million seats from 6.28 million seats a year ago.

Monthly load factor was 92.8 percent compared to 91.7 percent year-on-year.

Wizz Air reported CO2 emissions of 49.8 grams per Revenue Passenger Kilometer (RPK) in September. This represents a 4.8% year-on-year reduction compared to August's figure of 49.6 grams. The decrease was associated with the transition to A321neo aircraft and higher load factors. Over the past seven years, Wizz Air has recorded emissions below 50 grams per RPK three times, including February 2023.

Wizz Air announced it will close its Vienna base by March 2026, in the face of the unsustainable cost increases seen over recent years.

