Markets

Wizz Air Posts Passenger Growth Of 6.7% In Feb.

March 03, 2026 — 02:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) said it carried 4.92 million passengers in February, a 6.7% increase year-on-year, with capacity rising 8.3% to 5.44 million seats. Load factor for the month was 90.5%, down 1.3 ppts year-over-year.

Wizz Air said its network expansion saw the opening of 39th base in February, with two A321neo aircraft based in Palermo at the start of the month. This sees Wizz Air now accounting for more than 10% of the Italian market, placing it as the second largest airline in the country by market share.

At last close, shares of Wizz Air were trading at 1,127.00 pence, down 1.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.