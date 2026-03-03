Wizz Air Posts Passenger Growth Of 6.7% In Feb.

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) said it carried 4.92 million passengers in February, a 6.7% increase year-on-year, with capacity rising 8.3% to 5.44 million seats. Load factor for the month was 90.5%, down 1.3 ppts year-over-year.

Wizz Air said its network expansion saw the opening of 39th base in February, with two A321neo aircraft based in Palermo at the start of the month. This sees Wizz Air now accounting for more than 10% of the Italian market, placing it as the second largest airline in the country by market share.

At last close, shares of Wizz Air were trading at 1,127.00 pence, down 1.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.