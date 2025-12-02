Markets

Wizz Air November Traffic Rises, But Load Factor Down

December 02, 2025 — 03:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) announced that it carried 5.25 million passengers in the month of November 2025, an 8.6% increase from last year. Monthly seat capacity rose 9.5% to 5.79 million seats from the prior year. But load factor for the month was 90.7% compared to 91.5% in the previous year.

CO2 emissions per passenger-kilometer improved by 3.9% year-on-year to 49.5 grams.

The company said it completed all the required software amendments overnight on 28 November 2025 as required by the Airworthiness Directive issued on that day. As a result, the airline suffered no disruption to its services.

