Wizz Air November Traffic Rises, But Load Factor Down

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) announced that it carried 5.25 million passengers in the month of November 2025, an 8.6% increase from last year. Monthly seat capacity rose 9.5% to 5.79 million seats from the prior year. But load factor for the month was 90.7% compared to 91.5% in the previous year.

CO2 emissions per passenger-kilometer improved by 3.9% year-on-year to 49.5 grams.

The company said it completed all the required software amendments overnight on 28 November 2025 as required by the Airworthiness Directive issued on that day. As a result, the airline suffered no disruption to its services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.