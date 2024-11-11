Wizz Air Holdings Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.

Wizz Air Holdings announced that as of October 31, 2024, it has over 103 million ordinary shares in issue, all carrying voting rights with certain exemptions. Investors can use this figure to assess their shareholding obligations under financial regulations. The company’s fully diluted share capital could potentially reach over 127 million shares, considering convertible notes and employee share options.

