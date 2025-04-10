Wix.com (WIX) Stock Jumps 10.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Wix.com WIX shares rallied 10.3% in the last trading session to close at $164.97. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can attributed to President Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, barring China. This led to skyrocketing indices and subsequent increases for most stocks including Wix.



The rise in share price can also be attributed to the company’s latest announcement. WIX unveiled Astro, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered business assistant designed to enhance user productivity and streamline business operations. This innovative tool allows users to interact through a chat-based interface to perform a wide range of business and back-office tasks effortlessly.



Frequent product launches, especially AI solutions bode well for WIX’s top line. Wix is strategically investing in AI, Studio and commerce tools to drive growth. WIX Studio has over 2 million accounts, with 75% from new Partners. The platform’s popularity among professionals highlights its efficiency for large projects. Wix is leveraging generative AI and embedding AI assistants across its platform to boost operational efficiency and customer conversions.



The constant product enhancements and strategic initiatives, adding value to the user base. This is expected to drive higher ARPS and conversion rates. Wix anticipates stronger top-line growth throughout the year, leading to accelerated revenue and bookings in the second half, even as pricing tailwinds subside by the middle of first-quarter 2025. The company aims to achieve "Rule of 45" at the high end of its 2025 outlook, a financial strategy that integrates revenue growth rate and profit margin.

This cloud-based web development company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +28.7%. Revenues are expected to be $472 million, up 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Wix.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WIX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Wix.com belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI, closed the last trading session 16.5% higher at $3.10. Over the past month, BBAI has returned -16.4%.

BigBear.ai's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.06. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +72.7%. BigBear.ai currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

