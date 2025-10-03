Wix.com (WIX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Wix.com (WIX) closed at $151.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

The stock of cloud-based web development company has risen by 4.42% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Wix.com in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $502.17 million, up 12.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.68 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.54% and +12.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wix.com should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Wix.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Wix.com is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.19.

Meanwhile, WIX's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.