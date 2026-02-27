Wix.com (WIX) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Wix.com (WIX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 29.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $528.03 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wix.com metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Business Solutions' stands at $155.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +19% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Creative Subscriptions' to reach $372.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Bookings' will reach $536.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $464.59 million.

Analysts expect 'Number of registered users at period end' to come in at 309.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 282.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Creative Subscriptions ARR' should arrive at $1.51 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.34 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Bookings - Business Solutions' at $160.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $139.39 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Bookings - Creative Subscriptions' will likely reach $375.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $325.20 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions' will reach $48.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.41 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions' reaching $304.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $279.54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Wix.com shares have witnessed a change of -20.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WIX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.