Wix.com Stock Rises 9% Over Revenue Growth In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stock of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is moving up about 9 percent on Wednesday morning trading following the announcement of fourth-quarter financial results, which saw a growth in revenue to $524.3 million, up from $460.5 million in the same period of 2024.

The company's stock is currently trading at $81.50, up 9.10 percent or $7.08, over the previous close of $74.36 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $60.22 and $197.85 in the past one year.

However, the company turned to loss during the quarter, reporting a net loss of $40.23 million compared to profit of $48.02 million in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.