Markets
WIX

Wix.com Posts Q3 Net Loss, But Beats Estimates; Expects Final Quarter Revenue To Rise

November 19, 2025 — 02:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd.(WIX), an Israeli website builder, on Wednesday reported a net loss for the third quarter, mainly due to higher income tax expenses. However, the company reported a rise in revenue, reflecting a strong demand.  

For the three-month period to September 30, the company recorded a net loss of $0.589 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with a profit of $26.778 million, or $0.46 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, earnings stood at $100.197 million, or $1.68 per share, compared with $89.262 million, or $1.50 per share, in 2024.

On average, 13 analysts polled had expected the firm to earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Income before taxes on income was $11.691 million, less than $29.853 million a year ago. Income tax expenses were $12.280 million, higher than $3.075 million in the previous year.

Operating loss stood at $7.371 million as against the prior year's earnings of $25.846 million.

Revenue was $505.194 million, up from $444.673 million last year. The Creative Subscriptions business generated revenue of $356.174 million, compared with $318.825 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $521 million to $531 million, up 13% to 15% from the same period last year. Analysts, on average, project the company to post revenue of $525.61 million for the final quarter.

For the full year, Wix.com now expects revenue of $1.990 billion to $2 billion, up 13% to 14% from last year. The prior guidance was $1.975 billion to $2 billion, up 12% to 14% from the prior year. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to post revenue of $1.99 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.