Wix.com Ltd. Partners with ActiveCampaign to Enhance Marketing Automation and Customer Engagement Solutions

Wix and ActiveCampaign partner to enhance marketing automation and customer engagement for businesses across various sectors.

Quiver AI Summary

Wix.com Ltd., a leading SaaS website builder, has announced a partnership with ActiveCampaign, a prominent marketing automation platform, to provide an integrated solution that simplifies customer engagement, marketing automation, and website management for businesses of all sizes, including franchises and multi-location brands. This collaboration allows users to easily synchronize data between their Wix websites and ActiveCampaign accounts, enhancing customer interactions and automating marketing campaigns based on insights gained from user behavior. Key features of this integration include streamlined data management, scalable marketing automation capabilities, comprehensive reporting, and improved management for multi-location businesses. Both companies emphasize that this partnership enables businesses to focus on growth and improve operational efficiency while personalizing their marketing approaches based on customer engagement metrics. The integration is now available for Wix users with ActiveCampaign accounts.

Potential Positives

The partnership allows businesses of all sizes, especially franchises and multi-location brands, to streamline customer engagement and marketing efforts through a seamless integrated solution.

The collaboration enhances customer engagement by combining Wix's website management with ActiveCampaign's marketing automation, providing a comprehensive tool for businesses to manage their customer journeys effectively.

Key features such as scalable marketing automation and comprehensive centralized reporting empower businesses to create targeted campaigns and gain insights into their performance, ultimately driving growth and profitability.

This integration emphasizes Wix's commitment to continuous innovation, enhancing its offerings in a competitive market while empowering users to maintain brand consistency across multiple locations.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks specific details about how the partnership will directly benefit users, leaving potential customers uncertain about tangible advantages.

There is no mention of how this partnership compares to competitors, which may leave investors questioning Wix's market position.

The release does not address potential challenges or limitations of the new integration, which could affect user adoption and satisfaction.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Wix and ActiveCampaign partnership?

The partnership aims to streamline customer engagement, marketing automation, and website management for businesses of all sizes.

Who can benefit from this integrated solution?

Businesses of all sizes, including multi-location brands and franchises, can benefit from the Wix and ActiveCampaign integration.

What are the key features of this integration?

Key features include streamlined data integration, scalable marketing automation, centralized reporting, and enhanced multi-location management.

How does this integration improve customer engagement?

The integration allows for seamless syncing of data, enhancing customer interactions and enabling personalized marketing campaigns.

Is the integration available for all Wix users?

The integration is available for Wix users who have an ActiveCampaign account.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $WIX stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WIX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WIX forecast page.

$WIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WIX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $263.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $300.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $276.0 on 01/13/2025

Full Release





The partnership empowers businesses of all sizes, including multi-location brands and franchises, to streamline customer engagement, marketing automation, and website management in one seamless solution









NEW YORK –







Wix.com





Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally



1



, today announced a partnership with





ActiveCampaign





, a leading marketing automation platform that helps small teams power big businesses in over 170 countries. This collaboration introduces an integrated solution for businesses of all sizes, franchises and multi-location businesses, to streamline their website and marketing technology stack, simplifying operations and enhancing customer engagement.





By combining Wix's robust website management capabilities with ActiveCampaign's advanced marketing automation platform, businesses can seamlessly oversee customer journeys from front-end website interactions to back-office operations. The integration enables effortless syncing of data between Wix websites and ActiveCampaign accounts——allowing for streamlined customer interactions, marketing campaigns and automations, and analytics. Key features include:









Streamlined Data Integration:



Data is seamlessly synched across both platforms, enabling business to better manage customer interactions and marketing efforts.



Data is seamlessly synched across both platforms, enabling business to better manage customer interactions and marketing efforts.





Scalable Marketing Automation



: Businesses can effortlessly create, distribute, and automate highly personalized marketing campaigns By leveraging customer insights—such as form submissions, product purchases, and other behaviors tracked on Wix sites and landing pages—businesses can seamlessly launch targeted, data-driven marketing initiatives.



: Businesses can effortlessly create, distribute, and automate highly personalized marketing campaigns By leveraging customer insights—such as form submissions, product purchases, and other behaviors tracked on Wix sites and landing pages—businesses can seamlessly launch targeted, data-driven marketing initiatives.





Comprehensive Centralized Reporting:



Businesses have a holistic view of performance across their entire network, providing insights into customer engagement, sales conversions, and the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.



Businesses have a holistic view of performance across their entire network, providing insights into customer engagement, sales conversions, and the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.





Enhanced Multi-Location Management:



Franchises and multi-location businesses can efficiently manage marketing automation, customer engagement, and website operations across multiple brands and locations using ActiveCampaign HQ. This centralized platform allows businesses to maintain brand consistency at both corporate and local levels.







"Whether managing a single site or hundreds of locations, Wix and ActiveCampaign provide an intuitive, scalable solution that simplifies workflows and businesses to focus on growth," said David Schwartz, VP of Product at Wix. "With this partnership, businesses can qualify and nurture leads seamlessly, personalize sales and marketing efforts using engagement metrics, and enhance operational efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. This solution will ultimately empower businesses of all sizes to manage their brand holistically—driving growth, profitability, and customer loyalty."





"Today's businesses need streamlined solutions that enable them to scale without adding complexity," said Shay Howe, Chief Strategy Officer at ActiveCampaign. "By combining Wix's powerful website platform with ActiveCampaign's marketing automation, we're giving businesses of all sizes—especially franchises and multi-location brands—the tools they need to personalize customer experiences, automate engagement, and drive measurable growth."





The integration is available for Wix users with an ActiveCampaign account.









About Wix.com Ltd.













Wix





is the leading SaaS website builder platform



1



to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.





For more about Wix, please visit our





Press Room









Media Relations Contact:





PR@wix.com











1



Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.







About ActiveCampaign











ActiveCampaign





is an AI-first, end-to-end marketing platform for people at the heart of the action. It empowers teams to automate their campaigns with AI agents that imagine, activate, and validate–freeing them from step-by-step workflows and unlocking limitless ways to orchestrate their marketing.





With AI, goal-based automation, and 950+ app integrations, agencies, marketers, and owners can build cross-channel campaigns in minutes–fine-tuned with billions of data points to drive real results for their unique business.





ActiveCampaign is the trusted choice to help businesses unlock a new world of boundless opportunities–where ideas become impact and potential turns into real results.



















Attachment





