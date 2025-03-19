Wix.com Ltd. Launches Wix Functions for Enhanced Customization of Business Workflows

Wix Functions enables users to automate and customize business processes without coding, enhancing operational efficiency on the Wix platform.

Quiver AI Summary

Wix.com Ltd. has launched Wix Functions, a no-code tool that enables users to customize business workflows, automate pricing, and tailor app behaviors to meet specific needs. This user-friendly interface features a visual function builder that allows businesses to create custom logic, such as dynamic pricing rules and checkout conditions. Users can start from scratch or modify existing templates, utilizing data from Wix apps to define inputs and establish conditions visually. Wix Functions enhances the adaptability of business operations by ensuring that all workflows, including checkout and rewards, wait for the function's output in real-time. This tool is designed to work alongside Wix Automations, providing a robust suite of features for optimizing and automating business processes. It is currently available for various Wix apps, with free access and optional premium upgrades for expanded capabilities.

Potential Positives

Wix Functions enhances user customization capabilities, allowing businesses to create tailored workflows without coding, which can lead to increased user satisfaction and retention.

The launch of Wix Functions positions Wix as a more competitive player in the SaaS market by offering advanced automation and customization tools that meet diverse business needs.

Wix Functions seamlessly integrates with existing Wix products, providing a comprehensive suite of tools that promotes efficiency and scalability for businesses using the platform.

The availability of both free access and premium upgrades allows users to explore the features according to their needs, potentially increasing revenue opportunities for Wix through premium subscriptions.

Potential Negatives

While Wix Functions enables users to customize workflows without coding, there may be a learning curve for some users to effectively utilize the new features, potentially leading to frustration or underutilization of the product.

The reliance on user-created functions and rules could result in inconsistencies in business operations if users do not fully understand how to implement them correctly, leading to potential errors in processes such as checkout.

The introduction of premium upgrades for additional functionalities may alienate some users who expect comprehensive features without additional costs, potentially limiting the accessibility of Wix Functions to a broader audience.

FAQ

What is Wix Functions?

Wix Functions is a no-code interface that allows users to customize business flows and automate processes using a visual function builder.

How does Wix Functions improve checkout processes?

Wix Functions enables users to define custom checkout rules, such as dynamic pricing and conditions based on user behavior, enhancing the checkout experience.

Can users create custom rules with Wix Functions?

Yes, users can create custom rules from scratch or customize pre-built function templates to fit their specific business needs.

What apps are compatible with Wix Functions?

Wix Functions is available for Wix Stores, Wix Bookings, Wix Restaurants, Wix Donations, Wix Forms, and Wix Loyalty Program.

Is there a cost to use Wix Functions?

Wix Functions offers free access with optional premium upgrades for advanced business solutions and unlimited actions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $WIX stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WIX in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WIX forecast page.

$WIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WIX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $300.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $276.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $200.0 on 09/23/2024

Wix Functions empowers users to create customized business flows, automate pricing and checkout rules, and tailor app behavior









, today launched Wix Functions, a no-code interface that allows users to customize outcomes for various business scenarios, enabling businesses to operate more smoothly and effectively. With an intuitive visual function builder, businesses can define custom business logic, such as adding dynamic pricing rules, enforce checkout conditions, and tailor loyalty rewards, ensuring their operations adapt to their specific business needs.





With Wix Functions, users can define custom outcomes using conditions, variables, formulas, and dynamic values. Users can start from scratch or customize a template designed for a specific Wix app. By selecting input data from an app, such as cart and checkout details in Wix Stores, users can then apply the logic to create conditions. The builder visually represents the logic, helping users understand how different criteria affect the function's output. For example, users can apply location-based fees, trigger a discount for returning customers in the checkout based on purchase history and implement custom form validations. The function then outputs the desired action, which the Wix app executes in real-time. This enhanced customizability of business flows is particularly beneficial as it allows users to implement more custom steps when rendering checkout or validating forms.





Wix Functions ensures that checkout, rewards, and other workflows wait for the function's output before proceeding. Users can choose from pre-built function templates or create custom rules from scratch. Functions are triggered by app activity, process the required logic, and return a result that immediately impacts the business flow—whether it's adjusting a fee, displaying a discount, or restricting a purchase.





"Wix Functions lets businesses extend and customize Wix apps to fit their unique needs—without writing a single line of code," said Tomas Petras Rupšys, Head of Wix Functions at Wix. "Building on top of our new Automation builder, Wix Functions gives businesses even more control over their operations, enabling them to customize more workflows, further automate processes and implement advanced business rules. The function's output directly influences how the Wix app behaves in real-time, ensuring that businesses can seamlessly adapt their operations to meet unique needs, further empowering business owners to operate more efficiently and scale with ease."





Wix Functions complements





Wix Automations





by enabling real-time customization, while automations manage ongoing tasks. Together, they provide a comprehensive suite of tools to help businesses automate and optimize their operations effortlessly.





Wix Functions is now available on Wix and Wix Studio for Wix Stores, Wix Bookings, Wix Restaurants, Wix Donations, Wix Forms, and Wix Loyalty Program, with free access and optional premium upgrades to access business solutions such as checkout and payments. Users can unlock unlimited actions through premium upgrades.



