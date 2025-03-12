Wix.com Ltd. Launches New Automation Builder to Enhance Business Workflow Efficiency

Wix's new automation builder simplifies advanced business workflows with customizable tools and a visual interface for enhanced efficiency.

Wix.com Ltd. has launched a new automation builder aimed at simplifying complex business workflows through a highly customizable and intuitive platform. This tool features a dynamic visual canvas that allows users to create tailored automated workflows, enhancing efficiency and improving user experience. With capabilities for advanced conditions and formulas, businesses can utilize real-time data to design sophisticated automations, such as rewarding loyal customers with personalized discounts based on their purchase habits. The builder is accessible via Wix and Wix Studio, offering free and premium options for various actions. Guy Itzhaki, Head of Wix Automations, highlighted that this new feature accommodates both experienced and novice users, enabling businesses to enhance operations, engage customers, and achieve growth seamlessly.

The launch of the new automation builder enhances Wix's product offerings, enabling users to create highly customizable and efficient automated workflows.

The integration of advanced features like a visual canvas, flexible conditions, and formulas supports complex business logic, appealing to a broader range of businesses.

The automation builder's user-friendly design and ability to manage all automations from a single table will significantly improve efficiency and user experience.

Wix's deep integration with Wix Services allows businesses to leverage real-time data for tailored customer engagement, potentially driving customer retention and revenue growth.

The press release mentions a limited quota of free actions available to users, which may restrict the functionality for businesses seeking to leverage the full potential of the automation builder, potentially leading to customer dissatisfaction.

The reliance on premium upgrades for unlocking additional actions could alienate smaller businesses or startups that may not have the budget for added expenses, which might limit adoption of the new tool.

The phrasing "exciting step toward unlocking even more advanced capabilities" may imply that the current offering is not fully developed or that users should expect additional features in the future, which could raise concerns about the immediate value of the product.

What is the Wix automation builder?

The Wix automation builder is a customizable tool that creates automated workflows using a visual canvas and flexible conditions.

How does the automation builder improve business workflows?

It streamlines complex business logic into efficient workflows, enhancing task management and boosting customer retention and revenue growth.

Can I manage all automations in one place?

Yes, users can manage all automations from a single user-friendly table with key metrics and real-time adjustments.

Are there templates available for automations?

Yes, the automation builder offers predefined templates that can be easily adjusted to specific business needs.

Is the automation builder available for free?

The automation builder is available for free with a limited quota of actions, and additional actions can be unlocked through premium upgrades.

, today announced its new automation builder, designed to support advanced business workflows with a highly intuitive, fully customizable automation engine. The automation builder introduces a dynamic visual canvas that allows users to map out and manage complex automation logic with precision, ensuring businesses can create workflows that align with their specific operational needs. This level of data-driven customization ultimately enables businesses to better boost customer retention and revenue growth.





The builder’s clear and intuitive design makes it easier than ever to build and manage automations, significantly improving efficiency by streamlining and automating tasks and, ultimately, enhancing overall user experience. With the addition of conditions and formulas, the automation builder now allows users to create more accurate, highly tailored workflows that adapt to their business needs allowing businesses to operate more smoothly and effectively. All automations, regardless of the apps they are connected to, can be managed from a single, user-friendly automation table, where users can access key metrics like trigger counts, view summaries, and make real-time adjustments. Email automations also provide detailed statistics, offering valuable insights into success rates and recipient engagement—allowing businesses to refine and optimize their communications.





Wix Automations has a native integration with Wix Services, allowing businesses to leverage rich, contextual business data for more advanced workflows. For example, a business can create an automation that rewards repeat customers with unique coupons based on their purchase behavior, number of purchases or total spending. Furthermore, users can generate a discount where the coupon amount is based on purchase spending, or products bought.





“Wix Automations empowers businesses of all sizes to grow and manage their operations by automating crucial tasks, and the new automation builder marks an exciting step toward unlocking even more advanced capabilities on the Automations platform,” said Guy Itzhaki, Head of Wix Automations. “With deep Wix integration, businesses can leverage real-time data to create smarter, more impactful workflows. Sophisticated users can design complex, custom workflows, while less experienced users can start with predefined templates that are easy to adjust to their specific needs. This flexibility ensures that businesses at any level can take full advantage of automations. Whether it's sending reservation reminders for restaurants or managing overdue invoices for freelancers, Wix Automations provides businesses with powerful tools to streamline operations, drive engagement, and scale efficiently.”





