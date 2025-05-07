Wix.com Ltd. Launches MCP Server to Enhance AI-Driven Business Solutions for Developers and Business Owners

Wix launches Model Context Protocol Server, enabling users to integrate AI tools for building and managing businesses via natural language.

Wix.com has announced the launch of the Wix Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, which allows users to integrate Wix's extensive business functionalities with AI tools using natural language prompts. This development aims to streamline the creation of custom experiences and manage Wix-based businesses effectively, catering to both developers and business owners. The MCP Server provides access to various features, such as inventory management, CRM capabilities, and a flexible CMS, enabling efficient operations without manual setup. The platform is designed for a wide range of users, including freelance developers and agency teams, and supports the generation of reliable code for payment solutions. Wix emphasizes its commitment to enhancing its API offerings and documentation to facilitate AI integration, marking an important step in its strategy to promote AI disruption within the industry.

Potential Positives

The launch of the Wix Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server enhances accessibility for developers and business owners, enabling natural language prompts to generate production-ready solutions.

This initiative expands Wix's offerings by integrating AI-powered tools, positioning the company as a leader in innovative, developer-friendly solutions.

Wix MCP Server facilitates seamless integration with various functionalities including inventory management, payments, and CRM, allowing users to manage their businesses more efficiently.

The ability to start coding with the MCP at no cost encourages adoption and experimentation among developers, potentially driving future growth and customer engagement.

Potential Negatives

The press release reveals a strong reliance on third-party AI tools (Claude, Cursor, Windsurf), which may raise concerns about platform dependency and potential limitations if these tools do not meet user expectations or if partnerships change.

While promoting the new MCP Server, the release does not provide specific details on how the integration and interface will differ from existing solutions, potentially leaving users uncertain about the tangible benefits over current offerings.

The announcement of a free initial experience but a later paywall for extended functionalities might deter some users who may prefer fully free alternatives or become frustrated with hidden costs.

FAQ

What is the Wix MCP Server?

The Wix MCP Server allows users to connect AI tools with Wix’s business functionalities using natural language prompts.

Who can benefit from the Wix MCP Server?

Developers, business owners, freelance web developers, and agency teams can leverage the Wix MCP Server for enhanced productivity.

How does the MCP Server improve coding efficiency?

The MCP Server minimizes manual integration, allowing users to generate code quickly through familiar Integrated Development Environments (IDEs).

What functionalities does the Wix MCP Server provide?

It offers inventory management, staff scheduling, CRM capabilities, and more, enabling comprehensive business operations.

Is there a cost to start using the Wix MCP Server?

Developers can start coding with the MCP Server at no cost, with an option to upgrade for additional features.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





With Wix MCP Server, users can leverage natural language prompts to seamlessly connect Wix’s comprehensive business functionality with their preferred compatible AI-powered tools, enabling them to build custom experiences on top of Wix or manage their Wix-based business









NEW YORK -



Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally, today announced the launch of the Wix Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. This enables anyone—from developers to business owners— to deliver production-ready Wix business solutions seamlessly through AI coding assistants and LLMs, ensuring they can generate code for a vast array of needs and manage Wix businesses using natural language.





The Wix MCP Server provides access to a wide range of Wix’s business solution functionalities, enabling users to manage their Wix-based business and generate code through AI assistants including Claude, Cursor, and Windsurf. Whether it’s a developer building a custom integration or a business owner chatting with Claude, the MCP provides the context and intelligence to get things done without coding or manual setup required. These powerful tools include inventory management, staff scheduling, secure checkouts, ticketing, a flexible CMS, and more. It also offers built-in CRM capabilities to capture and manage leads, such as through forms, and comes with comprehensive back-office management as part of the Wix ecosystem, making it a robust platform for running, integrating, and building various aspects of your business.





The Wix MCP Server is a bridge between MCP-compatible AI clients and Wix's robust headless infrastructure simply by using natural language prompts. Developers can operate directly from familiar Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), minimizing the need for manual integration and extensive documentation. Moreover, it is designed to cater to various user groups, including freelance web developers, agency teams, in-house development specialists, and AI automation experts.





“We continue to invest in tools for developers, building on the momentum of our launch of Wix Studio. The addition of the Wix MCP Server expands this offering, making our powerful business solutions even more accessible to developers through instant, effective tools backed by Wix’s enterprise-grade infrastructure. This framework not only enhances productivity but also provides access to a wide variety of APIs and services, enabling the creation of seamless, cross-vertical solutions such as integrated commerce, blogs, scheduling, and events,” said Yaniv Even Haim, CTO at Wix. “As we step into the world of LLM-powered code generation, the quality and completeness of our APIs become one of our most important assets. Developers can now easily generate code that seamlessly integrates with Wix’s infrastructure, ensuring efficiency and reliability. This empowers them to provide secure, scalable solutions for their clients while harnessing the full potential of Wix’s headless platform. This initiative underscores the importance of continuing our efforts to open more APIs and enhance our documentation, marking just the beginning of a larger strategy to facilitate AI disruption within the industry.”





Wix will demonstrate the capabilities of the Wix MCP Server for payments at today’s





Stripe Sessions





. Developers will see firsthand how to generate reliable code for fully functional payment solutions using LLMs, creating a complete service website that accepts online payments via credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay through Wix Payments and Stripe.





Developers can start coding with the MCP at no cost with the option to upgrade to a Premium Plan for extended functionality for business operations including accepting online payments. Learn more about the Wix MCP





here





.







About Wix.com Ltd.











Wix





is the leading SaaS website builder platform



1



to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.





For more about Wix, please visit our





Press Room









Media Relations Contact:





PR@wix.com











1



Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.























Attachments





