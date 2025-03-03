Wix.com Ltd. Integrates Printful to Enhance Print-on-Demand Capabilities for Users

Wix integrates with Printful, enabling users to create and sell custom products directly through the Wix platform.

Wix.com Ltd. has announced a new integration with Printful, allowing users of the Wix platform to easily access print-on-demand and dropshipping services to create custom merchandise. This feature enables both established and new businesses to develop unique, branded product collections without needing to manage inventory upfront. The integration promotes sustainability and cost-effectiveness, as orders are fulfilled individually, reducing excess production and the need for storage. Wix users can personalize products with their own designs directly within the platform, enhancing their brand identity. This partnership aims to empower entrepreneurs in the growing print-on-demand market, projected to reach USD 45.6 billion by 2031, while fostering creativity and customer loyalty.

Wix.com has integrated with Printful to offer users seamless access to print-on-demand and dropshipping fulfillment services, enhancing their ability to create custom merchandise directly within the Wix platform.

This partnership enables users to avoid upfront inventory costs and eliminate fulfillment hassles, promoting a cost-effective and efficient business model.

The integration supports the growing print-on-demand market, projected to reach USD 45.6 billion by 2031, providing Wix users with substantial new revenue opportunities.

Wix users can personalize products to strengthen brand identity and customer loyalty, contributing to a more engaging customer experience.

Potential dependency on Printful for fulfillment services could lead to operational risks if Printful faces disruptions or changes in their business model.

The integration may not be universally appealing to all Wix users, potentially limiting the perceived value of the platform for those not interested in print-on-demand services.

Wix's focus on this particular service might divert attention and resources away from enhancing other core functionalities of the platform that could be more critical to a broader user base.

What is the new partnership between Wix and Printful?

Wix has integrated Printful's print-on-demand services, enabling users to create custom products directly within the Wix platform.

How can Wix users benefit from Printful's services?

Wix users can design high-quality, branded merchandise without upfront costs, leveraging Printful's fulfillment and dropshipping capabilities.

What types of products can be created with this integration?

Users can customize a variety of merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and accessories, with their unique art and logos.

How does this impact small businesses using Wix?

This integration allows small businesses to access unique merchandise options, creating new revenue streams without the burden of inventory.

Is the Printful integration available in multiple languages?

The integration currently supports English, with plans to expand to additional languages in the near future.

Merchants, self-creators, and agencies using Wix can tap into Printful’s fulfillment services to uniquely expand their brand with high-quality, custom products







NEW YORK – – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally



, today announced a native integration with Printful, one of the leading print-on-demand companies, to bring a native, out-of-the-box experience to Wix and Wix Studio users. With direct access to Printful’s print-on-demand and dropshipping fulfillment services, Wix users can create their own high-quality, branded product collections without leaving Wix.





Wix users have the opportunity to create their own merchandise that is typically inaccessible to small businesses on the market today. Established businesses can create a new revenue stream while new businesses can start from scratch to build their brand and be part of this market that is projected to reach





USD 45.6 billion





by 2031. The print-on-demand industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of





25.3%





.





Users have access to and control over critical touchpoints of the print-on-demand and dropshipping solution. They can customize their merchandise with their unique art, graphics, and brand logos. Additionally, a user can adjust or change the design on a product, all within the Wix platform.





Offering a cost-effective and sustainable approach, this solution fulfills orders individually, enabling business owners to avoid upfront inventory costs. Printful strives to ensure that products are produced locally, through its network of fulfillment centers, allowing for faster distribution and lower shipping cost. The on-demand operation model helps to eliminate overproduction and remove the need for storage. Local product fulfillment also helps to minimize the carbon footprint, while product personalization fosters stronger customer loyalty.





“This integration gives our users a new opportunity to create high-quality products and merchandise customized to their brand, whether they are a yoga studio owner, a chef, or a dog trainer,” said Jill Sherman, Head of Suppliers Hub at Wix. “Together, we’re providing our users a unique and seamless solution that embraces creativity and brand identity while eliminating fulfillment hassles and overhead costs. This empowers users to focus on the growth of their business and maximize their brand footprint all from the Wix platform."





“Partnering with Wix is a natural fit for us, as we’re both dedicated to supporting e-commerce business owners and brand builders who are crafting exceptional shopping experiences,” said Chris Victory, Head of Partnerships at Printful. “We’ve always been committed to helping anyone, anywhere create, design and deliver high-quality, unique products that resonate with their audience. By integrating seamlessly with Wix, we’re making it even easier for entrepreneurs to provide delightful experiences for their customers, directly within the platform where they already create and drive their brand experiences. We’re excited to see the amazing designs and products that the Wix community of sellers will create next.”





This offering is available in English, and there are plans for availability in additional languages in the near future.





About Wix.com Ltd.













Wix





is the leading SaaS website builder platform



to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.





Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.