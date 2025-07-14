Wix.com Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Wix.com Ltd. will announce Q2 2025 results on August 6, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Wix.com Ltd. has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before the market opens on August 6, 2025. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and answer questions. The company will provide a press release, shareholder update, and additional materials on its investor relations website. Wix, a leading website builder platform since 2006, now offers a comprehensive suite of tools for managing digital presence, including e-commerce solutions and marketing features.

Potential Positives

Wix.com Ltd. is preparing to report its second quarter results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call allows investors and analysts to engage directly with management, supporting accountability and fostering trust.

The company highlights its leading position in the SaaS website builder market, showcasing its growth and competitive strength.

Wix emphasizes its focus on innovation and delivery of new features, which may attract and retain users looking for robust digital solutions.

FAQ

When will Wix.com report its second quarter 2025 results?

Wix.com will report its Q2 2025 results on August 6, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the Wix conference call for Q2 2025 results?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on August 6, 2025.

How can I access Wix's Q2 2025 results?

Wix's Q2 2025 results will be available at https://investors.wix.com/ before the conference call.

What is Wix.com known for?

Wix.com is a leading SaaS website builder platform that helps users create and grow their digital presence.

How can I contact Wix for investor or media inquiries?

You can contact Wix investor relations at ir@wix.com and media relations at pr@wix.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $WIX stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WIX in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

$WIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WIX recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $WIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $200.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $216.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Naved Khan from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Vikram Kesavabhotla from Baird set a target price of $190.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $250.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Chris Zhang from UBS set a target price of $230.0 on 05/22/2025

Full Release





NEW YORK



--





Wix.com Ltd.





(Nasdaq:





WIX





), today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Management will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at





https://investors.wix.com/





.









What:





Wix Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call









When:





Wednesday, August 6, 2025









Time:





8:30 a.m. ET

















Toll-Free Dial-In Number:





+1-888-596-4144









International Dial-In Number:









+1-646-968-2525













Conference ID:





6039924





















Replay &





Replay is available for 12 months









Materials:









https://investors.wix.com/































About Wix.com Ltd.















Wix





is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.





For more about Wix, please visit our





Press Room









Investor Relations:





ir@wix.com









Media Relations:





pr@wix.com



















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.