Wix.com Ltd. Acquires Hour One to Enhance AI-Powered Digital Experiences and Content Creation

Wix.com acquires Hour One, enhancing AI-driven content creation and positioning Wix as a leader in innovative digital experiences.

Quiver AI Summary

Wix.com Ltd., a leading SaaS website builder, has announced its acquisition of Hour One, a company specializing in generative AI media creation. This move enhances Wix's capabilities in AI-driven digital experiences, providing access to innovative technologies for creating high-quality content at scale. Hour One's platform integrates advanced AI with 3D rendering to produce personalized video and interactive experiences. Wix's COO, Ronny Elkayam, emphasized the acquisition's importance in maintaining quality and reducing reliance on third-party providers while leveraging Hour One's expertise to push the boundaries of web and content creation. Hour One's founders and team will join Wix, furthering both companies' visions of reshaping technology in media creation.

Potential Positives

Wix's acquisition of Hour One enhances its capabilities in generative AI media creation, positioning the company as a leader in AI-powered digital experiences.

This strategic move allows Wix to integrate advanced technologies in-house, reducing reliance on third-party providers and maintaining better control over evolving front-end technologies.

The acquisition brings a team of highly skilled professionals from Hour One, adding significant expertise in generative AI and media infrastructure to Wix's existing workforce.

By expanding its technological offerings, Wix can accelerate innovation and deliver more immersive web creation experiences for its users, potentially attracting new customers and retaining existing ones.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of Hour One may raise concerns regarding Wix's financial health, as such investments could strain resources or lead to increased debt if not strategically managed.

Wix's transition to a focus on generative AI may alienate existing customers who prefer traditional website-building methods, potentially leading to a loss in user base.

The mention of reducing reliance on third-party providers could imply previous issues with partnerships that may have affected service delivery or product quality.

FAQ

What is the significance of Wix's acquisition of Hour One?

The acquisition enhances Wix’s capabilities in generative AI media creation, positioning the company for greater innovation in digital experiences.

How will Hour One's technology benefit Wix users?

Hour One's technology enables effortless creation of personalized, high-quality video content and interactive experiences for Wix users.

Who are the key leaders of Hour One now joining Wix?

Hour One's co-founders Oren Aharon, Lior Hakim, and Arnon Kahani are joining Wix, bringing extensive expertise in generative AI.

What does this acquisition mean for the future of Wix?

This acquisition allows Wix to maintain control over advanced technologies, accelerate innovation, and enhance user experiences in web design.

When was Hour One founded?

Hour One was founded in 2019 and focuses on making high-quality media creation accessible through AI technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $WIX stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WIX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

$WIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WIX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $263.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $300.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $276.0 on 01/13/2025

Full Release





NEW YORK



-- Today





Wix.com Ltd.





(Nasdaq:





WIX





), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally



1



, announced its acquisition of





Hour One





, a pioneer in generative AI media creation. This acquisition marks yet another milestone in Wix’s transformation into a frontrunner in AI-powered digital experiences, giving the company access to advanced technologies that will continue to shape the future of web and visual design creation.





Founded in 2019, Hour One develops technology that enables the effortless creation of studio-quality content at scale. Its platform supports personalized video and interactive experiences that merge storytelling with real-time engagement. At the core of Hour One’s offering is a proprietary cloud-based infrastructure that integrates generative AI inference with advanced 3D rendering - a technology that puts Wix on the cutting edge of scalable, high-impact content creation.





“We are excited to expand our knowledge and investment in AI by bringing Hour One into the Wix fold,” said Ronny Elkayam, COO at Wix. “This move reinforces Wix’s position as a leader in the new era of generative AI and fuels our vision to make web creation smarter, faster, and more immersive. We see significant opportunities to accelerate innovation and build experiences the industry hasn’t yet imagined. By bringing these capabilities in-house, we can maintain higher quality and control over rapidly evolving front-end technologies, reduce reliance on third-party providers, and better manage costs. Most importantly, we are acquiring a team of exceptional talent with deep technical expertise in generative AI and media infrastructure. Together, we’ll push the boundaries of what creators and businesses can do with Wix.”





“Joining Wix is a natural next step in our journey,” said Oren Aharon, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Hour One. “From day one, we’ve been driven by the vision of making high-quality media creation accessible and scalable through AI. With Wix’s global reach, product innovation, and commitment to empowering creators, we’re excited to amplify our impact and shape the next generation of web and content experiences together.”





Founders Oren Aharon Ph.D., Lior Hakim and Arnon Kahani and their team will join Wix at their headquarters, bringing with them years of experience, innovation, and a shared ambition to redefine what’s possible with technology.









About Wix.com Ltd.













Wix





is the leading SaaS website builder platform



1



to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.





For more about Wix, please visit our





Press Room









Media Relations Contact:





PR@wix.com















1



Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.



