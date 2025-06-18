Wix.com Ltd. Acquires Base44 to Enhance Code-Free Digital Creation Capabilities

Wix has acquired Base44, an AI platform enabling no-code software creation, enhancing its AI-driven solutions for users globally.

Wix.com Ltd. has announced its acquisition of Base44, an AI-powered platform that allows users to create custom software applications through natural language, without needing traditional coding skills. This move aims to enhance Wix's AI portfolio and reach a wider audience by making digital creation more accessible. Base44's chat-based interface automates the technical aspects of application development, aligning with the trend toward "vibe coding," where users express their intentions and intelligent agents handle the execution. The acquisition, valued at approximately $80 million with potential additional payments through 2029, will allow Base44 to maintain its unique identity while benefiting from Wix's scale and support. Both companies expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting a shared commitment to democratizing software creation and enhancing user experience.

Wix's acquisition of Base44 enhances its AI portfolio, allowing users to create applications without traditional coding, thereby broadening its appeal to a wider audience.

The incorporation of Base44's technology positions Wix to capitalize on the growing trend of no-code development, potentially driving future growth and innovation.

Wix anticipates that Base44's established B2B partnerships with companies like eToro and SimilarWeb will provide a solid foundation for expanding its market presence.

Wix expects the acquisition to have an inconsequential contribution to 2025 bookings and revenue, indicating that it may not significantly impact financial performance in the near term.

The company anticipates incurring approximately $25 million in retention bonus payments to Base44 employees in 2025, which may affect its financial results.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements highlighting the various risks and uncertainties that could impact Wix’s ability to achieve expected benefits from the acquisition, suggesting potential challenges ahead.

What is Base44 and how does it enhance Wix's offerings?

Base44 is an AI-powered platform that enables code-free digital creation, enhancing Wix’s tools for creating custom software solutions easily.

How does Base44's technology work?

Base44 uses natural language processing to allow users to create software applications effortlessly, removing the need for traditional coding and manual setups.

What are the transaction terms of the Wix and Base44 acquisition?

Wix acquired Base44 for approximately $80 million, with additional earn-out payments based on performance metrics through 2029.

How does this acquisition benefit non-technical users?

This acquisition empowers non-technical users by enabling them to create scalable applications without needing coding skills or technical expertise.

Is Base44 going to operate independently after the acquisition?

Yes, Base44 will continue to operate as a distinct product and maintain its unique identity while benefiting from Wix’s scale.

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $WIX stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WIX in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

$WIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WIX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $263.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $300.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $276.0 on 01/13/2025

Base44 delivers effortless, code-free digital creation through an intuitive, conversational AI experience, which is expected to expand Wix’s reach to new audiences worldwide







NEW YORK



-- Today





Wix.com Ltd.





(Nasdaq:





WIX





), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally



1



, announced its acquisition of





Base44





, an AI-powered platform that enables anyone to create fully-functional, custom software solutions and applications using natural language, without the need for traditional coding. The acquisition adds a powerful new arm to Wix’s AI portfolio, expanding its suite of intelligent solutions that empower anyone to build and grow online.





The tech landscape is undergoing a major transformation as vibe coding gains momentum, shifting creation from manual development to intent-driven software development. This new approach allows people to simply express what they want to build, while intelligent agents do the heavy lifting. As demand grows for tools that turn ideas into reality through conversation and intuition rather than code, Wix is working to make the digital world more accessible and creative than ever before. Read CEO Avishai Abrahami’s blog about his vision and the way Wix is shaping this future



here



.





Base44’s unique approach offers a fully automated, chat-based interface that manages technical details behind the scenes, from databases and authentication to deployment – removing the need for third-party integrations or manual setup. This groundbreaking approach opens the door for anyone, regardless of technical expertise, to create production-ready, scalable applications quickly and effortlessly. With proven traction in the market, including B2B partnerships with leaders like eToro and SimilarWeb, Base44 is a powerful addition to the Wix AI portfolio – furthering the company’s mission to make innovation accessible to creators and businesses worldwide.





“This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in Wix’s commitment to transforming creation online,” said Avishai Abrahami, CEO and Co-founder of Wix. “Maor and his team at Base44 bring cutting-edge technology, strong market penetration, and visionary leadership that seamlessly align with Wix’s dedication to enabling users at all levels of expertise to express their intent while intelligent agents manage execution. Maor’s exceptional talent and innovative mindset will reinforce Wix’s mission to push the boundaries of AI-driven creation and accelerate the evolution of intuitive, intelligent tools that redefine how digital experiences are built and enjoyed.”





“I honestly can’t think of a better fit. Wix is probably the only company that can help Base44 achieve the scale and distribution it needs while maintaining, if not accelerating, our product velocity," said Maor Shlomo, CEO of Base44. “Our market is massive. It has the potential to replace entire software categories by enabling people to create software instead of buying it. Wix’s DNA – its customer obsession, innovation, and speed – perfectly aligns with ours, and its scale will catapult Base44 forward at exactly the right time.”





Base44 will continue to operate as a distinct product and business, maintaining its unique identity and momentum while benefiting from the scale and support of Wix.







Transaction Terms







Under the terms of the agreement, Wix acquired Base44 for initial consideration of approximately $80 million plus additional earn-out payments paid through 2029 predicated upon certain performance metrics.





We expect this transaction to have an inconsequential contribution to 2025 bookings and revenue. We expect to incur approximately $25 million in retention bonus payments paid to Base44 employees in 2025 as part of the above initial consideration paid on the transaction, which will be excluded from non-GAAP and free cash flow (FCF) results.

















About Wix.com Ltd.













Wix





is the leading SaaS website builder platform



1



to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.





For more about Wix, please visit our





Press Room









Media Relations Contact:





PR@wix.com











1



Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q1 2025.



















About Base44











Base44





is an innovative AI-powered platform that enables users to build custom software applications effortlessly using natural language, eliminating the need for traditional coding. Founded with a vision to democratize software creation, Base44 combines cutting-edge AI technologies—including code generation and multi-agent orchestration—to empower self-creators, developers, and businesses to rapidly design, deploy, and scale tailored digital solutions. With a growing user base and a focus on seamless, intuitive experiences, Base44 drives the future of no-code development by unlocking new levels of creativity and efficiency for a diverse range of users.



















Forward-Looking Statements







This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “aim,” “forecast,” “indication,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “subject,” “project,” “outlook,” “future,” “will,” “seek” and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to achieve the expected benefits from the acquisition of Base44, our ability to attract and retain registered users and partners, and generate new premium subscriptions and additional business solutions as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and customer care; maintenance of our brand and reputation, and generation of revenue from sources other than premium subscriptions; risks associated with international operations and the use of platform in various countries; risks related to the macroeconomic environment and ongoing global conflicts; security risks and payment risks and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failures of third-party hardware, software and infrastructure on which we rely, or failure to manage the operation of our infrastructure; adverse market conditions, including inflation, interest rates and other adverse developments that may adversely affect our cash balances and investment portfolio; our history of operating losses and inability to achieve sustained profitability; downturns or upturns in sales are not immediately reflected in full in our operating results; our ability to repurchase our ordinary shares and/or 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 pursuant to our repurchase program; our ability to raise capital when needed or on acceptable terms; risks related to acquisitions and investments, pricing decisions, pandemics, natural disasters and other catastrophic events; our ability to develop and introduce new products and services, as well as maintain third-party products and our ability to keep up with rapid changes in design and technology; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to attract a diversified customer base and increased competition; our ability to maintain compatibility of our platform and solutions with changes in third-party applications and changes to technologies used in our solutions; our ability to acquire and service small business users; risks related to security breaches and unauthorized access to data or cyberattacks; our expectation regarding the uncertain future relationship between the United States and other countries with respect to trade policies, taxes, government regulations, and tariffs; our ability to comply with the regulations applicable to our operations, including new governmental regulations regarding the internet, consumer protection, artificial intelligence (“AI”), privacy and data protection laws and regulations, as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; risks relating to intellectual property, including infringements, litigation and claims, and our ability to maintain and protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary information; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; risks related to the development and integration of AI, generative AI, agentic AI, machine learning, and similar tools into our offerings, and compliance with the regulatory environment impacting AI and AI-related activities; risks related to activities of registered users or content of their websites, and risks related to domain names and industry regulations; risks related to compliance with laws and regulations, including those related to economic sanctions, tariffs, export controls, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering, antitrust, and consumer protection, and changes in these laws and regulations; risks related to tax, including application of indirect taxes, tax laws, changes in tax laws or changes in provision for income tax and examination of income tax returns; risks related to ordinary shares, activist shareholders, and our status as a foreign private issuer; risks related to our incorporation and location in Israel, including conflicts in the area; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; and our ability to enter into new markets and attract new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners and large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities, including through the adoption of our Wix Studio product, with these customer types as anticipated and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2025. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of the risks that may impact our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



























Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.