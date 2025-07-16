Wix.com Launches AI Visibility Overview to Enhance Generative Engine Optimization for Brands

Wix launches AI Visibility Overview, enhancing brand discoverability in AI search engines through advanced analytics and monitoring tools.

Wix.com Ltd. has launched the AI Visibility Overview, a groundbreaking tool aimed at improving how brands are discovered in AI search engines, marking a significant advancement in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). This solution goes beyond traditional SEO by providing users with insights into their brand's visibility in large language model (LLM) platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini. Key features include tracking AI citations, analyzing brand sentiment, benchmarking against competitors, and measuring AI-driven traffic. As LLMs become increasingly vital for information search and decision-making, Wix's new tool offers businesses the ability to enhance their online presence in the evolving landscape of AI-driven searches. The AI Visibility Overview is integrated into Wix's existing SEO suite and will soon be available in multiple languages, reinforcing Wix's commitment to supporting users in navigating the complexities of AI search.

Potential Positives

The launch of the AI Visibility Overview positions Wix as a pioneer in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), setting it apart from competitors by offering unique insights into AI-driven visibility.

This tool enables users to actively monitor and improve their brand's appearances in LLM-based search engines, providing a significant advantage in the evolving digital landscape.

The integration of GEO into Wix’s existing SEO suite enhances its value proposition, making it a comprehensive solution for businesses aiming to optimize their online presence across both traditional and AI-driven search engines.

The capability to benchmark AI visibility against competitors empowers users to identify growth opportunities and improve their market positioning in an increasingly competitive environment.

Potential Negatives

The press release may indicate Wix's response to a rapidly evolving market rather than a proactive leadership position, suggesting the company is reacting to competitive pressures in AI search optimization.

The tool's gradual rollout in additional languages could limit immediate accessibility for non-English speaking users, potentially alienating a portion of the customer base.

The emphasis on premium features, like LLMs.txt for eCommerce users, might create a perception of exclusivity, where basic users feel underserved or left out of essential new capabilities.

FAQ

What is AI Visibility Overview by Wix?

The AI Visibility Overview offers insights on how brands appear in AI search engines, enhancing Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

How does GEO differ from traditional SEO?

GEO focuses specifically on optimizing brand visibility within large language model search engines, while traditional SEO targets conventional search engines.

What are the key features of the AI Visibility Overview?

Key features include monitoring brand sentiment, benchmarking visibility, and measuring AI-driven traffic and query volume.

Who can access the AI Visibility Overview?

The AI Visibility Overview is available to users with a Wix Business Manager set to English, with plans for additional languages.

How does Wix support eCommerce users regarding LLMs?

Wix offers premium eCommerce users the ability to manage LLMs.txt, optimizing their visibility on AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally¹, today announced the launch of its AI Visibility Overview, a new solution that goes beyond traditional SEO tools, positioning brands for discoverability in the emerging era of large language models (LLM). As part of Wix’s broader Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) initiative, this tool empowers users to understand, monitor, and actively improve how their brand appears in LLM-based search engines, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude, helping brands stay ahead as LLMs redefine the landscape of SEO and online discovery. Wix is the first CMS to offer this kind of AI visibility natively, setting a new benchmark for AI search optimization tools within website platforms.





As LLMs become a key gateway for users seeking information and making decisions, visibility in AI-generated responses is quickly becoming essential for online success. GEO offers visibility into how a brand is perceived and surfaced by leading AI models, transforming how businesses approach their presence in the age of generative AI. Fully integrated into Wix’s SEO suite and accessible through the Analytics dashboard, GEO reflects Wix’s response to the evolving nature of search, providing users with a wide view of how their brand and content are being surfaced and engaged with across AI-powered platforms.





Capabilities of the AI Visibility Overview include:









Manage AI citations & visibility:



Users can track how often their website is cited by AI platforms in response to relevant queries, as well as add, or remove questions to better reflect their business.



Users can track how often their website is cited by AI platforms in response to relevant queries, as well as add, or remove questions to better reflect their business.





Monitor brand sentiment across LLMs:



GEO empowers users to stay informed on how their brand is perceived by analyzing sentiment, perception, and positioning in AI-generated content.



GEO empowers users to stay informed on how their brand is perceived by analyzing sentiment, perception, and positioning in AI-generated content.





Benchmark visibility and competitive context:



Users can compare their AI visibility performance to competitors to gain a better understanding of how their visibility stacks up against industry peers, identify growth opportunities, and discover which other sources are being cited in similar contexts.



Users can compare their AI visibility performance to competitors to gain a better understanding of how their visibility stacks up against industry peers, identify growth opportunities, and discover which other sources are being cited in similar contexts.





Measure AI-driven traffic & query volume:



Users can see how much traffic is driven to their site from AI platforms, as well as how frequently people ask about their brand or services in these engines.







“GEO is SEO for the AI era, providing users an all‑new level of search visibility,” said Doreen Weissfelner, Head of Analytics at Wix. “We are empowering users to bring AI search into focus by giving them information on how their sites are being cited, perceived and surfaced by leading AI-platforms. Just as we’ve supported our users in optimizing for traditional search engines, we’re now equipping them to navigate and succeed in an AI-driven landscape. With the AI Visibility Overview, businesses can finally see how they’re being represented - and take steps to increase visibility, influence perception, and drive real outcomes”





As part of its broader commitment to AI search readiness, Wix also offers some premium eCommerce users the ability to manage LLMs.txt - designed to help websites communicate directly with LLMs - further empowering them to stay optimized for emerging AI platforms. With platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini expanding tools for product listings, LLMs.txt works alongside dynamic shopping feeds to give LLMs richer data on sellers and products. This can boost visibility in AI-powered search experiences and help merchants reach millions of potential customers.





The AI Visibility Overview is available to users with a Wix Business Manager set to English and is gradually rolling out to additional languages. To learn more about Wix’s vision for AI, read the blog by Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix,





here





.







About Wix.com Ltd.











Wix





is the leading SaaS website builder platform



1



to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.





For more about Wix, please visit our





Press Room









Media Relations Contact:





PR@wix.com











1



Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q1 2025.















Attachments





