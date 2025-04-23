Wix.com Launches AI-Powered Adaptive Content Application for Personalized Website Experiences

Wix launches an AI-powered adaptive content app for personalized website experiences, enhancing engagement through real-time content customization.

Quiver AI Summary

Wix.com Ltd. has launched an AI-powered adaptive content application that allows users to create personalized, real-time website experiences by generating dynamic content tailored to individual visitor characteristics. This application enables website owners to influence content based on factors such as the visitor's device, location, language, and whether they are returning users, while also allowing users to specify directives for creating engaging content. Accessible through Wix Editor and Wix Studio, the app facilitates easy simulation of different content variations, enhancing the overall visitor experience. According to Muly Gelman, the app aims to empower businesses to connect with their audiences more effectively, driving higher engagement and monetization opportunities while streamlining operations. The adaptive content application is part of a suite of features that includes Wix Functions and Wix Automations, enhancing efficiency without sacrificing performance. The rollout of this app is currently global, starting with English and expanding to additional languages.

Potential Positives

Launch of AI-powered adaptive content application enhances user engagement by personalizing website experiences based on individual visitor characteristics.

The application allows for real-time dynamic content generation, which can lead to higher engagement rates and greater monetization opportunities for businesses.

Integration with Wix's existing tools, such as Wix Functions and Wix Automations, creates a comprehensive suite that optimizes operations and enhances visitor experiences without compromising performance.

Global availability of the application, with plans for multilingual support, expands Wix's market reach and caters to a diverse user base.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the necessity of website personalization in today's market, suggesting that Wix may be responding to increasing competitive pressure from other website builders that offer similar capabilities.

The gradual rollout of the adaptive content application in additional languages may indicate initial limitations in reaching a broader audience, which could affect user adoption rates in non-English speaking markets.

The emphasis on overcoming the limitations of traditional personalization tools suggests that existing solutions might be inadequate, which could raise concerns about the effectiveness of Wix's prior offerings.

FAQ

What is the new AI-powered feature from Wix?

The new feature is an adaptive content application that personalizes website experiences for visitors in real-time.

How does the adaptive content application work?

The app generates dynamic content based on visitor characteristics like device, country, and previous visits, enhancing engagement.

Where can users access the adaptive content app?

Users can find the app through the Wix Editor, Wix Studio, or by searching "adaptive" in the App Market.

What benefits does personalized website content provide?

Personalized content increases user engagement, helps businesses connect effectively with customers, and enhances monetization opportunities.

Is the adaptive content application available in multiple languages?

Currently, it is available in English and will gradually roll out in additional languages for worldwide users.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $WIX stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WIX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WIX forecast page.

$WIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WIX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $263.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $300.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $276.0 on 01/13/2025

Full Release





Users can create websites that adapt in real-time, providing unique messaging and content tailored to each individual site visitor









NEW YORK –







Wix.com





Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally



1



, today announced the launch of its AI-powered adaptive content application, designed to personalize website experiences for site visitors by generating dynamic content based on visitor characteristics and instructions, ultimately enhancing engagement and user experience.





The app leverages session details from the website to dynamically generate new content based on predefined criteria and user instructions. This allows users to determine the specific elements that influence the content’s adaptiveness, such as the visitor's device, country, language, or whether the visitor is a returning user. They can also provide particular directives, like instructions to create engaging and sales-oriented content, guiding the AI in crafting a personalized narrative. Additionally, users can simulate different text variations easily, enabling them to visualize how the adjusted text may appear to different potential website visitors based on their selected settings before making it public.





Users can access the adaptive content app through the Wix Editor and Wix Studio, App Market or Dashboard by searching for "adaptive" in the App Market. Once the app is installed, they can set the adaptive logic by selecting from a variety of pre-defined function templates that connect to the app’s back-end capabilities. By clicking on “Set Conditions” users are prompted with a pop-up to define the logic and conditions that would determine how content should be adapted.





“Website personalization is now essential for delivering the relevant, engaging experiences today's consumers expect,” said Muly Gelman, Senior Product Manager at Wix Personalize. “This application highlights how we can move beyond using AI to generate website content but leverage AI to dynamically adapt and personalize the live website experience for each visitor in real-time, empowering businesses to connect more effectively with their customers. As a result, businesses can deliver engaging, personalized experiences that resonate with their audience, ultimately driving higher engagement rates and creating greater monetization opportunities.”





The adaptive content application complements recently released





Wix Functions





and





Wix Automations





. These tools automate AI-driven content generation and real-time customization while managing ongoing tasks and overcoming the limitations of traditional personalization tools that require heavy manual setup. This comprehensive suite helps businesses effortlessly optimize their operations for enhanced efficiency, while ensuring a seamless visitor experience without performance drawbacks like increased load times.





The adaptive content application is available to Wix and Wix Studio users globally in English, gradually rolling out in additional languages.

















About Wix.com Ltd.













Wix





is the leading SaaS website builder platform



1



to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.













For more about Wix, please visit our





Press Room









Media Relations Contact:





PR@wix.com















1



Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.







Attachments





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.