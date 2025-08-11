Markets
WIX

Wix.com Board Authorizes Increase To Repurchase Program

August 11, 2025 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wix.com (WIX) said its Board has authorized an increase to its program to repurchase the company's securities by an additional amount of $200 million. Together with the previously authorized $400 million out of which $100 million has been utilized, the aggregate amount available under the repurchase program will be up to $500 million. Since the beginning of 2025, the company has repurchased $300 million of ordinary shares.

Under the Board authorized repurchase program, company securities may be repurchased from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.