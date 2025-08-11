Wix.com Board Authorizes Increase To Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Wix.com (WIX) said its Board has authorized an increase to its program to repurchase the company's securities by an additional amount of $200 million. Together with the previously authorized $400 million out of which $100 million has been utilized, the aggregate amount available under the repurchase program will be up to $500 million. Since the beginning of 2025, the company has repurchased $300 million of ordinary shares.

Under the Board authorized repurchase program, company securities may be repurchased from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

