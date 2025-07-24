Markets
Wix.com To Avail PayPal Payment Options On Its Platform For Merchants

July 24, 2025 — 10:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), Thursday announced an expansion of its partnership with PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), availing additional online payment options like PayPal Wallet and PayPal Pay Later directly to merchants through Wix Payments.

Under this collaboration, merchants can connect their PayPal Business account and manage all transactions from a single dashboard alongside their Wix Payments activity.

At present, this latest solution is available to U.S.-based Wix Payments users with plans to make this feature available in more regions over time.

Currently, WIX is trading at $154.23, down 0.22 percent on the Nasdaq.

