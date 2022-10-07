Wix.com (WIX) & Klaviyo Team Up to Boost Customer Interaction

Wix.com WIX and Klaviyo team up to provide its users with the necessary tools to build effective and long-lasting customer relationships.

Brands are moving away from the transactional model and more toward one that helps create and deepen digital relationships as online consumers expect the same personalized experiences compared to in-person.

Wix users can integrate their Wix store with Klaviyo’s customer platform to provide personalized client communications, which will aid brands in expanding their customer base.

The Klaviyo platform assists organizations in rapidly generating communications that attract and retain customers by providing proper insights about customer spending habits.

The integration makes it possible for actions taken on the Wix website, such as purchases, clicks, reviews and referrals, to be accessed in Klaviyo. Online firms then customize messaging to boost sales and conversion rates.

Wix offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development to launch several user-friendly applications.

In September, the company announced its new Wix Portfolio, which enables professional users and students to customize and develop an online portfolio to showcase and grow their business.

Wix Portfolio enables its customers to concentrate more on their vision instead of the web designing process. Customers can change their portfolio design with pre-designed layouts, add navigation buttons, change the font and add additional personalization to their portfolio without the need to update pages individually.

Prior to that, the company announced its new Wix Editor, which integrates with the Wix Artificial Design Intelligence and the existing Wix Editor to provide users with simplified complex design capabilities. Customers can now leverage the improved design possibilities to turn their web creation visions into realities.

For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $343.3 million, up 7% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at (7) cents per share, up 66.7% year over year.

For third-quarter 2022, the company expects revenue between $341 million and $345 million, suggesting 7-8% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure.

Wix.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have lost 54.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 39% in the past year.



