Wix Unveils Harmony, Blending Human Creativity With AI Web Design

Wix.com Ltd. WIX recently unveiled Wix Harmony, its new flagship AI-powered website builder built for speed, simplicity and professional-quality results. Wix Harmony blends AI-driven vibe coding with Wix’s advanced visual editing tools, allowing users to move seamlessly between natural-language creation and precise, pixel-perfect design control.

At the core of the experience is Aria, an AI agent purpose-built to create high-quality, scalable websites. Aria understands both natural language and full-site context, enabling users to request anything from simple design tweaks to full-page redesigns or the addition of commerce features, all while maintaining the stability and reliability of Wix’s production-ready platform.

Wix.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote

Unlike many vibe-based tools that are typically used for quick demos or lightweight MVPs and can introduce bugs or security risks, Wix Harmony is designed to support real, live businesses at scale. Built on Wix’s robust underlying architecture, changes made through Aria are applied consistently across the site without breaking functionality or introducing instability.

Users can generate entire websites, pages or sections through prompts, then refine them visually using drag-and-drop tools, ensuring fast iteration without sacrificing control. Aria works continuously alongside creators, helping optimize sites, explain functionality and flag potential issues, while always keeping creative control in human hands.

What Does Wix Harmony Offer?

Every website built with Wix Harmony runs on Wix’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, offering 99.99% uptime, professional security and the ability to support billions of visitors daily. Built-in capabilities include advanced commerce, payments, scheduling, transactions, accessibility monitoring, industry-leading SEO and GEO, high performance and privacy-by-design compliance with regulations such as GDPR.

Users can also generate custom native components with built-in logic and editable code through prompts or chat. Wix Harmony will begin rolling out in English in the coming weeks, with broader availability planned for all Wix users over time.

Management emphasized that Wix Harmony sets a new benchmark for modern website builders by pairing cutting-edge AI with the scalability, security and reliability Wix is known for.

Wix is gaining from momentum in its core business and solid performance from new user cohorts. Wix expects Base44 to reach at least $50 million in ARR by 2025. Strong new user cohorts boosted the top line with further strengths entering into the fourth quarter. Margins remain under pressure for now, but BASE44 profitability is expected to align with Wix as users mature and efficiencies grow.

For 2025, bookings are expected at $2,060-2,078 million, up from the prior view of $2,040-2,075 million. Wix expects gross margin at 68-69% due to higher AI costs from strong Base44 demand, and Opex to rise to about 50% of sales as it boosts branding and marketing investments.

However, the company is grappling with rising investments in product development, infrastructure and platforms. Further, foreign exchange volatility and stiff competition from peers remain a concern.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 48.4% in the past six months compared with the Computers - IT Services industry's fall of 13.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Science Applications International Corporation SAIC, Vertiv Holdings Co VRT and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH. SAIC and VRT sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas CTSH carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SAIC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 26.05%. In the last reported quarter, Science Applications International delivered an earnings surprise of 24.64%. Its shares have declined 8% in the past year.

VRT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 14.89%. In the last reported quarter, Vertiv delivered an earnings surprise of 24%. Its shares have gained 22.2% in the past year.

Cognizant Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.78%. In the last reported quarter, CTSH delivered an earnings surprise of 7.75%. Its shares have gained 8% in the past year.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

