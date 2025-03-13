Wix Unveils Automation Builder to Customize Business Workflows

Wix.com Ltd. WIX has launched its new automation builder, designed to streamline business workflows with an intuitive and fully customizable automation engine. This latest addition introduces a dynamic visual canvas, enabling users to map out and manage complex automation logic with precision. By offering data-driven customization, businesses can now create workflows tailored to their operational requirements, in turn improving customer retention and revenue growth.

The new automation builder is now available on Wix and Wix Studio, with free access to a limited quota of actions such as email and SMS automation. Users seeking additional functionality can opt for premium upgrades to unlock expanded automation capabilities.

What Does This Automation Builder Offer?

The builder’s user-friendly and visually intuitive interface simplifies the process of creating and managing automations, significantly enhancing efficiency by automating tasks and optimizing the overall user experience. With the introduction of conditions and formulas, users can develop highly customized workflows that seamlessly adapt to their business needs. A centralized automation table provides a consolidated view where businesses can oversee all automations across various applications, access key performance metrics like trigger counts, view workflow summaries and make real-time adjustments. Additionally, email automation tools offer detailed insights into success rates and recipient engagement, enabling businesses to refine their communication strategies for better outcomes.

Seamlessly integrating with Wix Services, Wix Automations allows businesses to harness rich contextual data for more advanced workflows. For instance, companies can now set up automations that reward loyal customers with unique discount coupons based on their purchase behavior, transaction history, or total spending. Furthermore, businesses can design dynamic discounts where coupon values adjust based on purchase amounts or specific products bought, enhancing customer engagement and sales strategies.

Management highlighted the platform’s role in empowering firms to manage operations effortlessly through automation. The new automation builder takes Wix Automations to the next level, offering both advanced and beginner-friendly tools. Sophisticated users can create intricate custom workflows, while those with limited experience can leverage predefined templates that are easily adaptable to specific needs. This flexibility ensures that businesses of all sizes and industries can maximize the benefits of automation. Whether it’s sending reservation reminders for restaurants or managing overdue invoices for freelancers, Wix Automations provides the necessary tools to streamline operations, enhance engagement and drive scalable growth.

WIX’s Solid Product Innovation Bodes Well

Product innovation is driving conversion across both Self Creators and Partners channels. Self Creators’ business witnessed increasing growth in 2024, driven by WIX’s AI product suite. WIX added it was working on a product that would expand “powerful design capabilities beyond just websites” and is expected to launch around spring. The other solution will aid Sales Creators to build their presence on the Internet and is anticipated to roll out in early fall. For the Partners business, WIX also has an innovative product lineup for 2025. The company will add new advanced design tools and integrations with business applications to the Studio Platform, which are expected to further fuel growth in this segment.

On Jan. 30, 2025, Wix unveiled Business Launcher, an AI-driven tool designed to help users transform new business ideas into reality, from concept to execution. The tool analyzes users' skills, experience and goals to generate personalized business ideas with just a few questions or by uploading a resume.

For the first quarter of 2025, revenues are expected to be between $469 million and $473 million, suggesting 12-13% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The company anticipates 2025 revenues to grow 12-14% in the range of $1.97-$2 billion.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 26.5% in the past year against the Computers - IT Services industry's decline of 7.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

