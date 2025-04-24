Wix Unveils AI Adaptive Content Tool for Real-Time Personalization

Wix.com Ltd. WIX has introduced a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI)-powered adaptive content application. This innovative tool is designed to dynamically personalize website content, tailoring it to individual visitor characteristics and user-defined instructions to boost engagement and elevate user experience.

Currently, the adaptive content application is available to all Wix and Wix Studio users globally in English, with additional languages rolling out soon.

What Does This Application Offer?

The application works by leveraging session data from each visitor to generate content that aligns with specific predefined criteria. Users can control which factors, such as device type, location, language or return visits, influence the adaptive behavior of the content. They can input instructions to guide the AI in creating persuasive and user-relevant text. With a simulation feature, users can preview different content variations, allowing them to see how personalized messaging would appear on various visitor profiles before making it live.

Accessible through the Wix Editor, Wix Studio, the App Market, or Dashboard by searching "adaptive," the application allows easy installation and setup. Once installed, users can apply adaptive logic by selecting from a range of function templates and configuring conditions through a user-friendly pop-up interface.

Wix emphasized that this new application marks a shift from simply using AI to generate content to actively leveraging it for real-time personalization of the live website experience for each visitor. This enables businesses to build deeper, more meaningful connections with their audience, resulting in higher engagement and increased revenue opportunities.

The adaptive content app complements Wix’s recent launches of Wix Functions and Wix Automations, which together form a powerful suite for automating content creation and website customization. This suite reduces the need for manual setup and avoids common pitfalls of traditional personalization tools, like slow page load times, ensuring efficient site performance and visitor satisfaction.

Wix Drives Future Growth Through AI

WIX is focusing on generative AI, which represents a significant business growth driver. It is also embedding AI assistants across its platform and continues to add new products to capitalize on the AI boom. New AI business assistants are improving operational efficiency and customer conversion rates.

Recently, Wix has unveiled Astro, an AI-powered business assistant designed to enhance user productivity and streamline business operations. This innovative tool allows users to interact through a chat-based interface to perform a wide range of business and back-office tasks effortlessly. Astro represents the first in a series of AI-driven agents Wix plans to introduce, setting the foundation for increased efficiency, better monetization and business growth for users.

On March 20, 2025, Wix unveiled Wix Functions, a powerful no-code interface that empowers businesses to tailor their productions effortlessly. Designed with an intuitive visual function builder, Wix Functions enables users to define custom business logic, streamline workflows and enhance automation without writing a single line of code. On March 13, 2025, Wix launched its new automation builder, designed to streamline business workflows with an intuitive and fully customizable automation engine. This latest addition introduces a dynamic visual canvas, enabling users to map out and manage complex automation logic with precision.

On Jan. 30, 2025, Wix unveiled Business Launcher, an AI-driven tool designed to help users transform new business ideas into reality, from concept to execution. The tool analyzes users' skills, experience and goals to generate personalized business ideas with just a few questions or by uploading a resume.

For the first quarter of 2025, revenues are expected to be between $469 million and $473 million, suggesting 12-13% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The company anticipates 2025 revenues to grow 12-14% in the range of $1.97-$2 billion.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have rallied 27.6% in the past year against the Computers - IT Services industry's decline of 3.1%.



Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are C3.ai, Inc. AI, Science Applications International Corporation SAIC and SAP SAP. AI, SAIC and SAP carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

C3.ai’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 60.14%. In the last reported quarter, AI delivered an earnings surprise of 52%. Its shares have decreased 8% in the past year.

Science Applications’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 14.62%. In the last reported quarter, SAIC delivered an earnings surprise of 28.5%. Its shares have lost 7.2% in the past year.

SAP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.14%. In the last reported quarter, SAP delivered an earnings surprise of 8.63%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.1%. Its shares have surged 46.7% in the past year.

