Wix Teams Up With Stripe to Deliver Agentic Commerce Suite to Merchants

Wix.com Ltd. WIX has announced a new integration with Stripe’s Agentic Commerce Suite, strengthening its capabilities in the fast-evolving world of AI-powered shopping. This collaboration enables Wix merchants to seamlessly sell across multiple AI agents, helping businesses reach customers wherever they browse or buy. The integration will roll out gradually to eligible Wix merchants.

As AI-driven commerce expands, many merchants face challenges due to fragmented platforms, each AI agent often requiring its own integration and onboarding. Wix aims to eliminate this complexity by adopting Stripe’s newly launched Agentic Commerce Suite, offering sellers a unified, low-code solution to manage sales across numerous AI agents.

Management stated that the company is committed to enhancing its platform to meet merchants’ evolving needs, especially as AI transforms how customers discover and shop. By integrating Stripe’s Agentic Storefront, Wix is giving its customers a simple yet powerful way to join this shift, boost conversions and stay prepared for the future.

Wix.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote

The company’s partnerships bode well for its future growth. In October 2025, Wix collaborated with PayPal Inc. to bring AI-driven product discovery and commerce to its merchants. With PayPal’s new agentic commerce technology, Wix merchants can make their product catalogs accessible on major AI platforms like Perplexity and enable seamless payments through PayPal’s integrated solution.

In July 2025, Wix expanded its partnership with PayPal to enhance Wix Payments for U.S. merchants. PayPal is now directly integrated into Wix Payments, allowing merchants to connect their PayPal Business account and manage all transactions, chargebacks and payouts from one dashboard. This unified system improves operational efficiency and simplifies backend processes.

Also, the company benefits from the launch of several user-friendly applications. Massive growth in e-commerce bodes well. The company’s cloud-based platform is well-positioned to address the growing needs of merchants at a time when social media, cloud computing, mobile devices and data analytics are transforming the e-commerce marketplace.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, management anticipates total revenues to be between $521 million and $531 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 13–15%. For 2025, Wix tweaked its full-year revenue outlook to $1,990–$2,000 million (up 13–14%) from $1,975–$2,000 million (12–14%), with the slight shift driven by more customers choosing multi-year plans that delay revenue recognition but enhance long-term stability.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 53.2% in the past year compared with the Computers - IT Services industry's fall of 16.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH, Vertiv Holdings Co VRT and Genpact Limited G. CTSH, VRT and G carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cognizant Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.78%. In the last reported quarter, CTSH delivered an earnings surprise of 7.75%. Its shares have increased 6.4% in the past year.

Vertiv’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 14.89%. In the last reported quarter, VRT delivered an earnings surprise of 24%. Its shares have increased 42.1% in the past year.

Genpact’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.53%. In the last reported quarter, G delivered an earnings surprise of 7.78%. Its shares have increased 7.7% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.