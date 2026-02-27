Wix Stock Down 70% This Past Year as One Fund Discloses $122 Million Exit

Key Points

Foxhaven Asset Management exited its entire position in Wix.com last quarter, selling off 689,041 shares.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $122.39 million as a result.

The position previously accounted for 2.8% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter.

On February 17, 2026, Foxhaven Asset Management disclosed it sold out its entire stake in Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), an estimated $122.39 million trade based on previously disclosed position values.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Foxhaven Asset Management liquidated its holding in Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), selling 689,041 shares. The shares had been worth $122.39 million as of the prior quarter’s end.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:AMZN: $588.68 million (14.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:MELI: $563.87 million (13.9% of AUM) NYSE:CPNG: $405.76 million (10.0% of AUM) NYSE:HLT: $333.95 million (8.2% of AUM) NYSE:FERG: $333.51 million (8.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Wix.com were priced at $68.07, down 70% over the past year and vastly underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.93 billion Net Income (TTM) $138.90 million Market Capitalization $3.79 billion Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $68.07

Company snapshot

Wix.com offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based website creation and management tools, including Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Corvid by Wix, Ascend by Wix, and various vertical-specific business applications.

The firm generates revenue primarily through premium subscription plans, value-added services, and payment processing fees tied to its platform ecosystem.

It serves a global customer base of individuals, small businesses, and enterprises seeking to establish and manage their online presence.

Wix.com leverages a scalable subscription model and a broad ecosystem of integrated services to drive recurring revenue and customer engagement. Its competitive advantage lies in its user-friendly platform, extensive feature set, and ability to address the diverse needs of businesses and creators in the digital economy.

What this transaction means for investors

Operationally, Wix is not unraveling, but it’s been a brutal stretch for many software stocks. Third quarter revenue rose 14% year over year to $505 million, with bookings up 14% to $514.5 million. Creative subscriptions ARR reached $1.46 billion, and the company generated $127 million in free cash flow in the quarter. Management even raised full-year bookings guidance to a range of $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion, citing strong demand and momentum from its AI-driven Base44 product, which was on track for at least $50 million in ARR by year’s end.



The valuation disconnect is largely with expectations. Investors once paid for hypergrowth, and now they are weighing margin pressure from AI investments and a shifting mix toward longer-term subscription packages, plus what competition may ultimately mean for individual names.



For patient investors, the question is about whether Wix can sustain double digit growth and free cash flow while expanding AI driven tools. If it can, today’s reset could look less like a warning and more like a rerating opportunity.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Wix.com. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

