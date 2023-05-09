WIX Rolls Out Wix Shipping in Collaboration With Shippo

Wix.com WIX collaborated with Shippo to launch its native shipping solution — Wix Shipping. The partnership will provide Wix business owners with a shipping solution that integrates Shippo's shipping capabilities directly from the Wix Dashboard.

Business owners can now effortlessly fulfil their eCommerce orders without facing the challenges they encounter when fulfilling orders on their own. This solution provides merchants with access to a powerful rate engine, tracking and returns routines, and the capability to buy and print shipping labels without leaving their orders page, added WIX. It is driven by Shippo's new Shipping Elements portfolio of modular embeddable shipping components.

Wix Shipping will enable business owners to fulfill orders faster by buying and printing shipping labels, and return labels within the Wix Dashboard. Users can streamline the process by completing orders in the same location, wherein they manage products, inventory and other business-related tasks.

It provides access to pre-negotiated rates, discounts on leading carriers and flexible shipping options for any shipment volume, added WIX. The solution is currently available for Wix users based in the United States, the U.K., Canada and Germany. The company is planning to expand to more geographies in the future.

Wix is a cloud-based web development platform, which offers solutions enabling businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms. It continues to pursue strategic partnerships to develop its products and services.

In April, the company announced that it was extending its integration with Square, a popular point-of-sale and payment processing solution. The integration aims to streamline online ordering for restaurant owners via the Wix platform by allowing them to link their Wix Restaurants site with their Square account.

Prior to that, the company announced integrations with Meta’s social media platforms — WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The integration allows Wix users to connect their business accounts directly to the Wix Inbox, which enables them to efficiently manage communication and interactions with their customers from one inbox.

Wix currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 20.8% against the sub-industry’s decline of 4.1% in the past year.



