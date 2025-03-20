Wix Rolls Out Wix Functions to Simplify Business Logic Customization

Wix.com Ltd. WIX unveiled Wix Functions, a powerful no-code interface that empowers businesses to tailor their productions effortlessly. Designed with an intuitive visual function builder, Wix Functions enables users to define custom business logic, streamline workflows, and enhance automation without writing a single line of code. This innovation allows businesses to seamlessly implement dynamic pricing rules, enforce check-out conditions, and personalize loyalty rewards, ensuring their operations align with their unique requirements.

Currently available on Wix and Wix Studio, Wix Functions support Wix Stores, Bookings, Restaurants, Donations, Forms, and the Wix Loyalty Program. The feature is free to use, with optional premium upgrades that provide access to advanced business solutions like checkout and payments. Users can also unlock unlimited actions by upgrading to a premium plan.

What Does Wix Functions Offer?

With Wix Functions, users can create tailored business outcomes using conditions, variables, formulas and dynamic values. They can either start from scratch or modify pre-designed templates for specific Wix applications. By selecting input data — such as cart and checkout details from Wix Stores — users can apply logical conditions to determine customized actions. The visual representation of logic within the builder helps businesses understand how different criteria influence outcomes. This feature allows for diverse applications, such as implementing location-based fees, offering discounts to returning customers at checkout or integrating custom form validations. The function processes the logic in real-time, ensuring Wix apps execute the required actions instantly.

One of the standout features of Wix Functions is its ability to synchronize workflows by ensuring processes like checkout, rewards and other business operations wait for function outputs before proceeding. Users can leverage pre-built templates or craft custom rules from scratch. The functions triggered by app activities process the logic and return results that immediately impact business operations — whether by adjusting fees, applying discounts or restricting certain purchases.

Wix Functions works in tandem with Wix Automations, offering real-time customization, while automations handle ongoing tasks. Together, these tools provide a comprehensive suite of solutions to help businesses optimize and automate their operations effortlessly.

Recently, Wix launched its new automation builder, designed to streamline business workflows with an intuitive and fully customizable automation engine. This latest addition introduces a dynamic visual canvas, enabling users to map out and manage complex automation logic with precision.

WIX’s Robust Strategies Bode Well

Wix is well-positioned to benefit from expanding booking momentum, driven by strong creative subscriptions and adoption of business solutions, notably Google Workspace. Partner revenues witness strength as more agencies adopt WIX Studio for their projects. Going ahead, it aims to balance growth and profitability through the successful implementation of the Rule of 45 strategy. AI and Studio expansion are poised to be major driving forces for 2025. New rollouts in the Self Creator segment possess double-digit sales growth potential.

On Jan. 30, 2025, Wix unveiled Business Launcher, an AI-driven tool designed to help users transform new business ideas into reality, from concept to execution. The tool analyzes users' skills, experience and goals to generate personalized business ideas with just a few questions or by uploading a resume.

For the first quarter of 2025, revenues are expected to be between $469 million and $473 million, suggesting 12-13% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The company anticipates 2025 revenues to grow 12-14% in the range of $1.97-$2 billion.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have rallied 23.3% in the past year against the Computers - IT Services industry's decline of 3.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider in Computers - IT Services Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Infosys Limited INFY, Vertiv Holdings Co VRT and Science Applications International Corporation SAIC. INFY, VRT and SAIC each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Infosys’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 74 cents, unchanged in the past 60 days. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.3%. Its shares have risen 2% in the past year.

Vertiv’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.67%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 27.4%. Its shares have rallied 8.6% in the past year.

Science Applications’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing in two, with the average surprise being 7.32%. In the last reported quarter, SAIC delivered an earnings surprise of 20.28%. Its shares have advanced 3.7% in the past month.

